EU finds 'morning after pills' work, regardless of a woman's weight

LONDON, July 24 Emergency contraceptives, known
as the "morning after pill", remain suitable for all women who
need them, regardless of a woman's weight, European regulators
said on Thursday.
The European Medicines Agency had questioned whether the
contraceptives worked as effectively in women weighing more than
75 kg, but its experts concluded that the benefits of using them
outweighed the risks.
While some clinical studies suggested a reduced
effectiveness in women with high bodyweight, others found no
such connection and the agency decided there was not enough
evidence to conclude with any certainty that there was a risk.
The European review looked at the effectiveness of Takeda's
Norlevo and Bayer's Levonelle, containing
levonorgestrel, and HR Pharma's ellaOne, containing ulipristal
acetate.
"Women should be reassured that regardless of their body
weight, emergency contraceptives can still be used to prevent
unintended pregnancy," said Sarah Branch, of Britain's drugs
watchdog the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory
Agency.
