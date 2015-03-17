UPDATE 1-Dementia drug research aided by $100 mln venture capital fund

* Innovative method for financing dementia research
* Backers include British govt, GSK, J&J, Pfizer, Lilly,
Biogen
* J.P. Morgan acted as financial adviser
(Adds plan for additional investment, J.P. Morgan role)
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, March 17 The world's first venture
capital fund dedicated to finding new ways to prevent and treat
dementia has raised more than $100 million with the backing of
the British government and several of the world's leading
drugmakers.
The global Dementia Discovery Fund is unique in focusing on
a single difficult to treat disorder and in bringing together
industry and government.
Drug companies involved include GlaxoSmithKline,
Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly, Pfizer and
Biogen Idec.
The initiative, announced by Britain's health minister
Jeremy Hunt at a meeting in Geneva on Tuesday, follows a Group
of Eight (G8) nations conference in London in December 2013 that
set a goal of finding a cure or effective treatment for
Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia by 2025.
GSK's head of research and development Patrick Vallance told
Reuters the 2025 goal was "hugely ambitious" but that pooling
resources through the new fund to back promising ideas from
academic groups and small biotech firms would help to accelerate
research.
"It's tough to crack but the science is moving," Vallance
said. "People are now beginning to look at subsets of dementia
and the genetics of neurodegeneration, so there are real
opportunities."
Venture capital funds are a common source of finance for
high-risk, early-stage life science research, but the new fund
is the first to focus solely on dementia.
The British government, which has worked with J.P. Morgan
as financial adviser in setting up the fund, said that
additional interested investors would have an opportunity to
participate at a later stage.
As well as providing financial support, research projects
that secure the fund's backing will gain expert advice during
the critical early stages of research, with charity Alzheimer's
Research UK also involved alongside industry.
Individual pharmaceutical companies wanting to go on to
develop particular projects commercially will be able to bid for
rights to do so, with money raised from the bidding process to
be reinvested in the fund.
The British government, as project leader, is contributing
$22 million, while GSK is putting in $25 million and J&J $10
million, with further money coming from other companies.
Dementia, of which Alzheimer's is the most common form,
affects close to 50 million people worldwide and is set to reach
135 million by 2050, according to non-profit campaign group
Alzheimer's Disease International.
There is still no treatment that can slow the progression of
Alzheimer's. Current drugs can do no more than ease some of the
symptoms.
