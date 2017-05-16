U.S. FDA warns of foot, leg amputations with J&J diabetes drug

May 16 Johnson & Johnson is required to
add new warnings to its diabetes drug, Invokana, about the risk
of foot and leg amputations, the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration said on Tuesday.
Final results from two clinical trials showed leg and foot
amputations occurred about twice as often in patients with type
2 diabetes treated with Invokana, known also as canagliflozin,
as those given a placebo, the FDA said in an announcement posted
on its website.
The warnings include a boxed warning, reserved for the most
serious possible adverse events, the FDA said.
Invokana belongs to a relatively new class of type 2
diabetes drugs called SGLT-2 inhibitors, which help remove
excess blood sugar through urine.
Others in the class include Eli Lilly and Co's
Jardiance and AstraZeneca Plc's Farxiga.
The FDA noted that results of one clinical trial showed that
over the course of a year the risk of amputation in patients
treated with Invokana was equivalent to 5.9 out of 1,000,
compared with 2.8 out of 1,000 for patients given a placebo.
A second trial showed the risk of amputation was equivalent
to 7.5 out of every 1,000 patients treated with Invokana
compared with 4.2 out of every 1,000 patients given a placebo.
The agency said amputations of the toe and middle of the
foot were the most common but that amputations involving the
leg, below and above the knee, also occurred.
Untreated type 2 diabetes can cause blindness, nerve and
kidney damage and heart disease.
(Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington and Bill Berkrot in New
York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)