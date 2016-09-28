U.S. FDA approves Medtronic's 'artificial pancreas' for diabetes

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Sept 28 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday approved Medtronic Plc's "artificial pancreas" designed to automatically deliver the right dose of insulin to patients with type 1 diabetes.
The eagerly-awaited approval offers patients "greater freedom to live their lives without having to consistently and manually monitor baseline glucose levels and administer insulin," Dr. Jeffrey Shuren, director of the FDA's medical device division said in a statement.
The device, called the MiniMed 670G measures glucose levels every five minutes and automatically administers insulin as needed. About 5 percent of people with diabetes have the Type 1 form, also known as juvenile diabetes. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington; Editing by Bernard Orr)
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.