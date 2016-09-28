UPDATE 2-U.S. FDA approves Medtronic's 'artificial pancreas' for diabetes

(Recasts lead; adds analyst comment, background on device,
rivals)
By Ransdell Pierson and Toni Clarke
Sept 28 Medtronic Plc won U.S. approval
on Wednesday for an "artificial pancreas" that is the first
device to automatically deliver the right dose of insulin to
patients with type 1 diabetes, freeing them from continually
monitoring insulin levels throughout each day.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, in its approval of
the device, the MiniMed 670G, hailed it as a breakthrough.
The device offers type 1 diabetics "greater freedom to live
their lives without having to consistently and manually monitor
baseline glucose levels and administer insulin," Dr. Jeffrey
Shuren, director of the FDA's medical device division, said in a
statement.
Analysts said the FDA approved the device six months sooner
than expected. However, it will not be available until the
spring of 2017.
The MiniMed 670G is the first device that allows a glucose
sensor to communicate with an insulin pump and automatically
regulate the insulin flow. The device is approved for those aged
14 and older.
The device measures glucose levels every five minutes and
automatically administers insulin as needed. Patients will still
need to instruct the device to deliver extra insulin for meals
and notify the device when they exercise - which lowers glucose
levels.
About 1.25 million American children and adults have type 1
diabetes, a condition in which the pancreas produces little or
no insulin - a hormone needed to obtain energy from food.
Patients take insulin injections at various times of the
day. But blood sugar can drop to dangerously low levels if too
much insulin circulates in the bloodstream, requiring patients
to frequently or continually monitor their insulin levels
throughout the entire day.
"This device will mean peace of mind, in knowing a person
will be in normal blood sugar range a great majority of the
time," said Derek Rapp, chief executive officer of the Juvenile
Diabetes Research Foundation, which has spent $116 million on
research in the artificial pancreas field.
Rapp, who has a college-age son with type 1 diabetes, said
his son as a child had to be awakened many times each evening so
his finger could be pricked for a blood sample, to ensure his
blood sugar level was in an acceptable range. If too low, his
son would be given fruit juice or a snack. If too high, he would
be given insulin.
"It is a major news event that a system of this kind has
been approved - the first time a pump will administer insulin as
a result of information it receives from a sensor," Rapp said.
The Medtronic device includes a coin-size sensor with a
protruding needle that is slipped under the skin and continually
monitors glucose levels. It is held in place with a sticky
backing. The other main component is an insulin pump, often worn
on the side of the abdomen, which has tubes that lead to a
catheter that delivers the insulin.
Insulin pumps are currently used by more than a third of
U.S. patients with type 1 diabetes, but they require manual
adjustment to administer the needed insulin dose. Many patients
also wear sensors that continually monitor their glucose levels.
Several insulin pump makers, including Johnson & Johnson
, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc and Insulet Corp
, are teaming up with sensor maker Dexcom Inc
to develop devices like Medtronic's but are several years
behind, according to Jefferies analyst Raj Denhoy.
He said the Medtronic system is a big step for patients, but
the Holy Grail would be a completely automatic artificial
pancreas that does not need any intervention, including for
meals or exercise. Such a product is probably at least five
years away from development, he said.
Although Medtronic has not announced a price for the MiniMed
670G, Denhoy estimated it may cost $5,000 to $8,000, with the
annual cost of disposable sensors another few thousand dollars.
(Editing by Bernard Orr and Leslie Adler)