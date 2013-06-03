New drugs trail many old ones in effectiveness against disease

| NEW YORK, June 3
NEW YORK, June 3 Despite the more than $50
billion that U.S. pharmaceutical companies have spent every year
since the mid-2000s to discover new medications, drugmakers have
barely improved on old standbys developed decades ago.
Research published on Monday showed that the effectiveness
of new drugs, as measured by comparing the response of patients
on those treatments to those taking a placebo, has plummeted
since the 1970s.
While that is already unwelcome news to drug and biotech
companies, the consequences for the pharmaceutical industry
could get worse under President Barack Obama's healthcare law.
The law established an independent research institute to
compare the effectiveness of different treatments for the same
condition. That way, patients as well as private insurers and
government programs such as Medicare can stop paying for less
effective therapies. If the new analysis is correct, then
"comparative effectiveness research" could conclude that older
drugs, which are more likely to be generics, are better than
pricey new brand names that deliver the most profits for
drugmakers.
Fears of a crisis in drug innovation have grown over the
years. When the healthcare journal Prescrire in 2011 ranked new
drugs, only 17 of the 984 developed since 2001 were deemed "a
real advance" or better. And a survey of 184 expert physicians
in 15 specialties published last month in Nature Reviews Drug
Discovery showed the doctors were more likely to rate drugs more
than a decade old as "transformative."
To be sure, drugs that completely change outcomes for
patients continue to emerge. Gleevec, from Novartis,
greatly extends life for leukemia patients, for instance. New
antivirals such as Incivek from Vertex Pharmaceuticals
have doubled the cure rate in hepatitis C, and Eylea from
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is better than anything
previously developed for macular degeneration.
Because of those and other examples, "we believe that a lot
continues to be accomplished in terms of yielding very, very
positive results for patients, so there seems to be a disconnect
between that and this paper," said Randy Burkholder, deputy vice
president of policy at the Pharmaceutical Research and
Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) trade group.
CANCER TO MENTAL ILLNESS
The new study in the journal Health Affairs examined 315
clinical trials that compared a drug to a placebo and were
published in four of the world's top medical journals (BMJ,
Journal of the American Medical Association, Lancet and New
England Journal of Medicine) from 1966 to 2010. The drugs
targeted the full range of human ills, from cardiovascular
disease and infections to cancer, mental disorders and
respiratory illness.
In the early years, drugs easily beat the placebo: They
were, on average, 4.5 times as effective, where effectiveness
means how well they lowered blood pressure, vanquished tumors,
lifted depression or did whatever else they were intended to.
But the trend line was inexorably downhill, found Dr Mark
Olfson of Columbia University and statistician Steven Marcus of
the University of Pennsylvania. By the 1980s drugs were less
than four times better; by the 1990s, twice as good, and by the
2000s just 36 percent better than a placebo. Since older drugs
were much superior to placebo and newer ones only slightly so,
that means older drugs were generally more effective than newer
ones.
"Their results are pretty compelling," said Dr Aaron
Kesselheim of Harvard Medical School, who helped conduct the
survey of physicians on "transformative" drugs but was not
involved in this study. "It does appear that things are headed
in the same direction, with newer drugs having relatively less
efficacy."
Experts disagree on why that should be, but suspicions range
from the U.S. regulatory process to basic biology.
"It may be that the drug discoveries based on low-hanging
fruit were made long ago," said Olfson, as with discoveries
based on the most basic or easily targeted causes of high blood
pressure. In that case, older drugs based on those targets would
pack a bigger punch than newer ones that target less-central
causes of disease.
Or, it could be that the patients who volunteer for clinical
trials have gotten harder to treat. In many cases, people
volunteer because existing drugs are not helping their cancer,
schizophrenia or other condition, Olfson said, "and may have
forms of the disease where it's harder for a drug to demonstrate
a benefit."
Another explanation could be that the scientific quality of
clinical trials has improved over the decades, as the Health
Affairs analysis found. Human studies in the 2000s were more
likely than those in the 1960s to enroll hundreds of patients
rather than dozens.
"It may be that the compounds aren't getting less effective
but that they're getting looked at more carefully," said Dr
Harold Sox of the Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy and
Clinical Practice and former editor of the Annals of Internal
Medicine.
'SOMETHING REAL IS GOING ON'
While experts agree that tougher trials and similar factors
explain some of the decline in drugs' reported effectiveness,
"something real is going on here," said Olfson. "Physicians keep
saying that many of the new things just aren't working as well,"
and therefore prescribe antidepressant drugs called tricyclics
(developed in the 1950s) instead of SSRIs (from the 1980s), or
diuretics (invented in the 1920s) for high blood pressure
instead of newer anti-hypertensives.
Whatever the reason for many new drugs packing less punch
than old ones, that will not keep them from reaching patients.
"The way the drug regulatory system is set up, even if you
have just a small advance, if you market it right it can be very
profitable," said Kesselheim.
Critics of the high prices of drugs that are only marginally
(if at all) more effective than older, cheaper, often generic
medications hope that head-to-head studies will persuade more
physicians to stop prescribing expensive but less effective
drugs. The Affordable Care Act of 2010 - "Obamacare" -
established the Patient Centered Outcomes Research Institute
(PCORI) to conduct such comparative effectiveness research.
The drug industry says it isn't worried. "Our sector is not
concerned about objective, high-quality patient-centered
comparative effectiveness research," said PhRMA's Burkholder.
"We believe the substantial value of our products will continue
to be demonstrated."