UPDATE 1-FDA allows testing of Aethlon device in Ebola patients

Jan 2 Aethlon Medical Inc said the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved the testing in
Ebola patients of its bio-filtration device, which was used
against the deadly virus in a critically ill patient in Germany
who later recovered.
The device, being developed as a broad-spectrum
countermeasure against pandemic threats, filters viruses and
toxins from the blood.
It is currently being tested in India for its ability to
accelerate viral load depletion when used in combination with
hepatitis C standard-of-care drug therapy.
Patients will be treated for six to eight hours daily with
the device, called Aethlon's Hemopurifier, until the Ebola viral
load drops below 1,000 copies/ml.
Aethlon said on Friday that the FDA's approval allows for an
Ebola study to be conducted in up to 20 infected subjects in the
United States.
Treatment with the company's device in the acutely-ill
patient at Frankfurt University Hospital in Germany reduced the
patient's viral load to 1,000 copies/ml from 400,000 following a
6.5 hours of therapy, Aethlon said.
San Diego-based Aethlon's shares closed at about 26 cents in
the over-the-counter market on Wednesday.
The largest Ebola outbreak on record has killed at least
7,905 people so far.
