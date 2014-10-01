U.S. airlines in contact with government about Ebola concerns

Oct 1 U.S. airlines and their trade group
Airlines for America are in close contact with the Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention on actions the U.S. government is
taking to address Ebola health concerns, according to a
spokesperson for JetBlue.
The statement comes a day after the first case of the deadly
virus was diagnosed in Dallas, Texas, prompting concerns that
others may have been exposed to Ebola before the victim sought
hospital treatment.
The stocks of several U.S. airlines fell in morning trading
Wednesday amid investors' concern that fewer people will travel
because of the virus.
JetBlue shares fell about 2.7 percent to trade at $10.33
Wednesday, while American Airlines and Delta Air Lines
each fell about 3.1 percent.
The JetBlue spokesperson added that airlines and airports
remind their customers to follow CDC guidelines regarding travel
when ill.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin, Editing by Franklin Paul)