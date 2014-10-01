U.S. Ebola patient flew on United Airlines to Dallas

Oct 1 United Airlines believes the U.S.
Ebola patient flew on its airline from Brussels to Dallas-Fort
Worth via Washington on Sept. 20, based on information provided
to the airline by federal officials, according to a company
spokeswoman.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said
there was "zero risk of transmission" on these two flights
because the patient showed no symptoms at the time and therefore
could not have been contagious, the spokeswoman added.
The patient, now hospitalized in Dallas, had flown
originally from Ebola-ravaged Liberia.
"We are ensuring our employees have this information and
suggest that any customers who have concerns contact the experts
at the CDC for further information," the spokeswoman said.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Chris Reese)