UPDATE 1-U.S. Ebola patient flew on United Airlines to Dallas

(Adds flight numbers and background)
By Jeffrey Dastin
Oct 1 United Airlines believes the U.S.
Ebola patient flew on its aircraft from Brussels to Dallas-Fort
Worth via Washington on Sept. 20, based on information it
received from federal officials, according to a company
spokeswoman.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said
there was "zero risk of transmission" on these two flights
because the patient showed no symptoms at the time and therefore
could not have been contagious, the United spokeswoman said.
The CDC has said it is unnecessary to contact others who
traveled on the flights, she added.
It is not yet known which carrier the patient took from
Ebola-ravaged Liberia to Brussels.
"We are ensuring our employees have this information and
suggest that any customers who have concerns contact the experts
at the CDC for further information," the spokeswoman added.
The patient flew on flight UA 951 to Washington Dulles and
flight UA 822 to Dallas-Fort Worth.
Earlier on Wednesday, airline stocks fell amid concerns that
fewer people would travel because of the disease.
United Airlines shares fell about 2.8 percent to close at $45.47
in trading before the disclosure that the first person to be
diagnosed with Ebola in the U.S. had taken the airline.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin; Editing by Chris Reese and Andre
Grenon)