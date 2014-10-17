UPDATE 1-Australia's CSL, Ansell join global medical response to Ebola

(Adds additional Ansell comment, Australia context)
By Byron Kaye and Swati Pandey
SYDNEY Oct 17 Australian biotech firm CSL Ltd
, the world's second-biggest blood products maker, said
on Friday it's working on a plasma product to treat Ebola
following a request from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation,
part of a growing commercial response to the deadly outbreak.
The Australian government has faced criticism from political
opponents for refusing to send medical personnel to West Africa
where Ebola has killed nearly 4,500 people and for donating just
A$18 million ($15.7 million) to help fight the worst outbreak of
the disease since the 1970s.
But the country's private sector has been stepping up its
involvement in what is slowly becoming a coordinated global
response of governments, non-governmental organisations and
private companies.
CSL spokeswoman Sharon McHale told Reuters that the charity
of Microsoft Corp founder Bill Gates asked it to
"explore if we can develop a plasma product for Ebola
treatment".
Under the process being proposed by CSL, blood plasma would
be collected from people who have recovered from Ebola.
Scientists would then extract antibodies from the plasma to
produce a "hyper-immune" product to be transfused into patients,
said McHale.
"We're hopeful of being able to help but it's still early
days," she said.
Along with CSL, Sydney-listed protective products maker
Ansell Ltd, the world's largest surgical gloves maker,
said it is talking to health authorities about supplying
virus-killing gloves in the fight against the disease.
Ansell is talking with the organisations like the United
Nations, Medecins Sans Frontieres and the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention about using its antimicrobial
surgical gloves in non-medical applications like the cleanup of
potential Ebola-affected areas, chief executive officer Magnus
Nicolin told Reuters in a telephone interview.
The Ansell antimicrobial surgical gloves cannot be used to
treat Ebola patients because they have not yet been tested
against that disease, and are not approved by the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration for surgical purposes, he added.
"What we can do in the U.S. is in non-patient related
activity, sanitation, janitorial cleaning out an aircraft after
a flight," Nicolin said.
"We haven't been able to test it with live Ebola because
you're not allowed to play around with a live Ebola virus, but
we do know that it's fully effective against similar viruses,"
he said.
"While these gloves are approved for patient use in Europe,
Australia and Canada, we continue to make the relevant
organisations and authorities aware of these solutions as a way
to offer an added level of protection."
Australian prime minister Tony Abbott has said the country
cannot send health workers to Ebola-affected parts of West
Africa because there are no procedures in place to evacuate
them.
Several of the country's hospitals have activated their
communicable disease units so they can immediately follow
international Ebola treatment guidelines if the disease is
detected locally.
(1 US dollar = 1.1443 Australian dollar)
(Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)