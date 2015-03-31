版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 31日 星期二 19:26 BJT

BioCryst Pharma wins federal contract to continue making Ebola drug

March 31 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc said it won a U.S. government contract for the continued development of its potential treatment for viral diseases, including Ebola.

The 18-month contract includes a base value of $12.1 million to support manufacturing, as well as $22.9 million in additional development options that can be exercised by the government.

(Reporting By Samantha Kareen Nair; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐