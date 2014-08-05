版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 6日 星期三 00:11 BJT

BA suspends Liberia and Sierra Leone flights over health concerns

LONDON Aug 5 British Airways has suspended flights to and from Liberia and Sierra Leone until the end of the month due to public health concerns, the airline owned by International Airlines Group said on Tuesday.

More than 800 people have died in an outbreak of Ebola in West Africa which began in February in the forests of Guinea. The epicentre has since shifted to neighbouring Liberia and Sierra Leone.

"We have temporarily suspended our flights to and from Liberia and Sierra Leone until 31 August 2014 due to the deteriorating public health situation in both countries," BA said in a statement.

"The safety of our customers, crew and ground teams is always our top priority and we will keep the route under constant review in the coming weeks," it added. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐