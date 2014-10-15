Canada supplies small amounts of Ebola treatment to Spain, Norway

| WINNIPEG, Manitoba
WINNIPEG, Manitoba Oct 15 Canada has supplied
small amounts of an experimental Ebola treatment to Spain and
Norway to treat infected healthcare workers, the Public Health
Agency of Canada said on Wednesday.
The agency's National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg,
Manitoba transferred the treatment ZMAb to Spain in September
and to Norway this month, at the request of the countries,
spokesman Robert Cyrenne said. The treatment is laboratory
grade, meaning it was made for use on animals.
A nurse remained seriously ill this week after catching the
virus in Madrid while caring for infected patients.
A Norwegian healthcare worker working for
Doctors Without Borders in Sierra Leone was infected and brought
home for treatment, the organization said last week.
At least 4,447 people have died in West Africa in the worst
Ebola outbreak on record.
ZMAb is a monoclonal antibody treatment designed to find,
attach and coat the Ebola virus, preventing it from multiplying
within the body.
The treatment is a precursor to ZMapp, which Canada licensed
to California-based Mapp Biopharmaceutical Inc. ZMapp was used
this summer to treat two American aid workers, who recovered.
Another experimental drug developed in Canada by Tekmira
Pharmaceuticals Corp was used last month on an
infected U.S. medical missionary, who also recovered.
The Public Health Agency sent enough ZMAb for Spain and
Norway to each treat one person and plans to keep all remaining
inventory in Canada for research or possible domestic use.
Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has not yet
received Canada's donation of 800 doses of an experimental Ebola
vaccine. Cyrenne and WHO spokeswoman Nyka Alexander could not
immediately say when Canada would ship the vaccine to WHO in
Geneva.
Phase 1 clinical trials of the vaccine on a small group of
people are underway in the United States, with results expected
in December. Canada has licensed the commercial rights to the
vaccine to NewLink Genetics Corp.
