Canada to deploy military health staff to Sierra Leone in Ebola fight

| OTTAWA
OTTAWA Nov 27 Canada will send up to 40
military staff to Sierra Leone to help battle Ebola, the
government said on Thursday as it also launched a campaign to
recruit healthcare workers to help operate treatment centers in
three West African countries.
The death toll in the world's worst Ebola epidemic had risen
to 5,689 out of 15,935 cases reported in eight countries as of
Nov. 23, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.
Almost all cases, and all but 15 deaths, have been in
Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia, the three West African
countries that have been hardest hit.
"Up to 40 Canadian armed forces health care and support
staff will deploy to Sierra Leone for up to six months to
support efforts on the ground in West Africa," the Public Health
Agency of Canada said in a statement.
Defence Minister Rob Nicholson told a news conference that
the specialists would arrive by the end of December.
Canadian military doctors, nurses and support staff will
work with British counterparts at a unit just outside Freetown
that treats local and international healthcare workers who have
been exposed to the virus, he said.
The deployment represents a shift in position for Canada,
which had said it would not send more experts to the affected
region unless there was a guarantee they could be medically
evacuated if necessary. Health Minister Rona Ambrose said Canada
now has the guarantees it needed.
Sierra Leone appealed to the United States on Wednesday to
send military aid to help it battle Ebola.
As well as announcing the dispatch of the medical
specialists, Canada launched an appeal for healthcare workers to
go to the worst affected areas. Those accepted will have a
week's training, spend four weeks in West Africa and then rest
for three weeks.
Earlier this month, Canada said it had launched a clinical
trial of an experimental Ebola vaccine developed at its national
microbiology laboratory and expects to have the results in early
2015. No cases of Ebola have been reported in Canada.
Canada has also donated around 1,000 doses of the vaccine to
the World Health Organization. Gregory Taylor, Canada's chief
public health officer, said most of the doses have been used for
clinical trials.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Peter Galloway)