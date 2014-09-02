UPDATE 2-U.S. CDC says Ebola threatens stability of stricken countries

(Adds details on U.S. doctor, experimental drug)
CHICAGO, Sept 2 The world's worst Ebola outbreak
is threatening the stability of affected and neighboring
countries in West Africa, and requires a "massive" effort to
bring it under control, the head of the U.S. Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention said on Tuesday.
Dr. Thomas Frieden, director of the U.S. health agency who
just returned from West Africa, said he expected the number of
Ebola cases to accelerate in the next two weeks and urged
governments to act now.
"We're likely to see significant increases in cases. Already
we have widespread transmission Liberia. In Sierra Leone, we're
seeing strong signs that that will happen in the near future,"
he said.
Frieden said the outbreak was the first epidemic of Ebola
the world has ever known, meaning it is spreading widely in
society and is "threatening the stability" of affected and
neighboring countries.
"The challenge isn't knowing what to do. The challenge is
doing it now," Frieden said on a conference call with reporters.
On Tuesday, a second U.S. doctor contracted the virus while
working with obstetrics patients at a missionary hospital in
Monrovia, Liberia, according to the church-affiliated
organization SIM USA.
The Charlotte, North Carolina-based group did not identify
the physician but said he was not treating Ebola patients and
that he had isolated himself immediately when symptoms
began.
Since it was detected in the remote jungles of southeastern
Guinea early this year, the Ebola outbreak has killed some 1,550
people, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
Frieden, who has been providing regular briefings to
President Barack Obama on the outbreak, said there is still a
window of opportunity, but said "that window is closing."
Separately, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
said on Tuesday it would accelerate development of an
experimental Ebola treatment by California biotech Mapp
Biopharmaceutical.
It pledged up to $42.3 million in funding for the drug,
known as ZMapp, and said the company would manufacture a small
amount for early stage safety studies.
The drug has not been tested in humans, but a handful of
healthcare workers, including two U.S. aid workers, have
received it during the outbreak.
In laboratory testing, ZMapp cured all 18 of the monkeys
infected with the virus, including those just hours from death,
scientists reported on Friday.
Frieden told the briefing that efforts to develop vaccines
and treatments are welcome, but development takes time, and they
cannot be counted on to stop the epidemic.
"We need action now to scale up the response. We know how to
stop Ebola. The challenge is to scale it up to the massive
levels needed to stop this outbreak," he said.
Swift response helped tire manufacturer Bridgestone Corp
contain Ebola when an employee at its Firestone plant
in Liberia became infected.
Frieden said the company built isolation rooms and
identified 73 contacts of the infected individual, then placed
them in quarantine for 21 days. Eleven of those employees became
ill, and they were treated in an isolated treatment ward the
company built. The effort completely contained the outbreak,
Frieden said, adding that that type of response was widely
needed.
According the Bridgestone/Firestone website, Firestone
Liberia provides jobs for more than 6,100 Liberians. here
Frieden said the virus has not mutated in a way that makes
it more transmittable, but the risk of such a mutation increases
each day the virus circulates within human populations.
During his tour of clinics, Frieden donned the same gear
that local Ebola healthcare workers are wearing to protect
themselves from the disease.
"It's roasting hot. It's very difficult to move. It's a very
distressing environment. Sweat pours down into your goggles and
into your eyes," he said.
Frieden appealed for healthcare workers and hospital
administrators experienced in this type of work in low resource
countries to volunteer their services through organizations such
as the CDC Foundation and Doctors without Borders.
"The virus is moving faster than anyone anticipated. We need
to move fast," he said.
