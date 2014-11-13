Chimerix antiviral to be tested in West African Ebola trial

Nov 13 Chimerix Inc said its
experimental broad-spectrum antiviral was one of two agents to
be tested in a trial in confirmed Ebola patients in West Africa.
Chimerix and the University of Oxford are in process of
finalizing an agreement to supply the drug, brincidofovir, for
the study.
The study will be led by the university on behalf of the
International Severe Acute Respiratory and Emerging Infection
Consortium (ISARIC), and funded by the Wellcome Trust, the
biotechnology company said on Thursday.
The drug has never been tested on Ebola-infected laboratory
animals or humans before, although the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration authorized a mid-stage study last month to
evaluate its safety and effectiveness.
Brincidofovir was also given to the first Ebola patient
diagnosed in the United States, Thomas Eric Duncan, who later
succumbed to the infection.
