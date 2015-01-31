Chimerix to stop participation in clinical studies of Ebola drug

METALS-Potential supply disruptions fuel copper's rise to 3-week high
* LME/ShFE arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Adds closing prices)
Jan 30 Drug developer Chimerix Inc said it would stop participation in clinical studies of its Ebola drug, brincidofovir, citing a significant decrease in the number new cases for the virus in Liberia.
The decision was announced after the company's discussions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The company said it would continue to study of brincidofovir for other indications.
Brincidofovir was given to the first Ebola patient diagnosed in the United States, Thomas Eric Duncan, who later succumbed to the infection. (Reporting by Kanika Sikka and Anjalo Rao Koppalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Crosby)
SAO PAULO, May 2 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA reported a sharp drop in profit on Tuesday as its revenue was hurt by a big seasonal dip in deliveries and a delayed satellite launch, sending its share price down by more than 3 percent.
May 2 T-Mobile US Inc said on Tuesday it plans to begin rolling out a fifth-generation network (5G) in the United States in 2019, helped by the airwaves it bought in the U.S. government's spectrum auction last month.