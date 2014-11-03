Ebola crisis highlights China's philanthropic shortfall

| BEIJING
BEIJING Nov 4 China has contributed over $120
million to fight the spread of the Ebola virus, but its
billionaire tycoons - it has more than anywhere outside the
United States - have, publicly at least, donated little to the
cause, underscoring an immature culture of philanthropy in the
world's second-biggest economy.
As the ranks of China's wealthy and the success of its
corporations grow, donating to good causes has yet to take off
in a significant way. China sits towards the bottom of the list
of countries where people give money to charity, volunteer or
help a stranger, according to The World Giving Index, compiled
by the Charities Aid Foundation.
Donations to charities totalled 98.9 billion yuan ($16.1
billion) in 2013, according to Chinese government data,
recovering from two straight years of declines. For comparison,
Americans gave more than $335 billion, according to the National
Philanthropic Trust website.
Many big Chinese companies have invested in Africa - China
is Africa's leading trading partner - and several operate in
West Africa, where Ebola has been at its most lethal, killing
close to 5,000 people. These include construction,
infrastructure and telecoms firms such as Huawei Technology Co
Ltd, China Henan International Cooperation Group and
China Communications Construction Co Ltd.
A Huawei spokeswoman said Africa was an important market,
but declined to comment on philanthropy or specific ventures in
Ebola-hit countries. China Henan and China Communications
Construction did not respond to requests for comment.
The World Food Programme (WFP) last month called on Chinese
firms and tycoons to donate more to fighting Ebola.
"No one's been willing to do anything big yet,"
said Brett Rierson, the WFP's China representative.
ROADS, CLINICS
Charity experts say Chinese construction firms with projects
in Liberia, Guinea or Sierra Leone - the three countries most
affected by the Ebola outbreak - could donate building materials
and labour.
"Building firms could easily step in and say: 'we'll help
you clear roads and put in emergency roads and clinics'," said
Gary Rieschel, managing partner at Qiming Venture Partners. "If
they put their shoulders behind moving some of the
infrastructure for healthcare, they could be incredibly
valuable."
But it's likely that state-owned firms would prefer the
Chinese government to take a lead on this, said Deborah
Brautigam, director of the China Africa Research Initiative and
a professor at Johns Hopkins University. "They're unlikely to
come forward independently and would assume the government,
which does have experience in contributing for emergencies, will
be better at knowing what to do," she said. "They probably also
wouldn't trust that cash donations to these governments would be
used responsibly."
China's Foreign Ministry said it was encouraging businesses
operating in Africa to make their own contributions, but did not
note any specific examples. "We encourage these companies to
leverage their strengths and help these countries," Lin
Songtian, director general of the ministry's Department of
African Affairs told a briefing on Friday. "Chinese citizens in
those countries have a responsibility to share their experience
as long as they can do so while remaining safe."
Dudley Thomas, Liberia's ambassador to China, said his
government was in talks with China-Union (Hong Kong) Mining Co
Ltd, a unit of Wuhan Iron and Steel Group, and the
state-owned China-Africa Development Fund, which facilitates
investment, about possible donations.
He said Liberia secured one donation of $100,000 from a
large Chinese construction firm that has projects in the
country, but few other contributions.
Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group, a Chinese
drug maker with military ties, has sent several thousand doses
of an experimental Ebola drug to Africa and is planning clinical
trials there.
"China's involvement (in West Africa) has been increasing
year by year, the share of their engagements is also becoming
much bigger than before," said He Wenping, director of African
Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences. "I think
companies should aid countries impacted by Ebola."
He said Chinese firms operating in West Africa and elsewhere
in the developing world are generally more likely to contribute
to relief for natural disasters, such as earthquakes and floods.
TRUST DEFICIT
Philanthropy may also have been slow to catch on in China as
there's a lack of trust in non-profit groups after a string of
scandals involving charitable donations, experts said.
"It certainly makes them more cautious," noted Rieschel,
adding the Chinese government's lack of transparency in handling
the outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) just
over a decade ago may have contributed to eroding trust. "At an
individual level, when you look at how opaque the government was
about SARS, there may be a tendency to say 'we don't trust any
government when it comes to these things,'" he said.
In its latest Philanthropy List, released last week, the
Shanghai-based Hurun Research Institute ranked Jack Ma, founder
and chairman of Alibaba and China's wealthiest
individual, top with donations of close to $2.4 billion. The
report noted that most philanthropic money in China goes towards
education, ahead of social services and disaster relief.
U.S. philanthropist Bill Gates wrote an editorial in the
official People's Daily newspaper in April calling for Chinese
businesspeople to give back to the poor, both at home and
internationally. His Bill and Melinda Gates
Foundation has pledged $50 million to fight Ebola, while
Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen has said he is donating
more than $100 million.
(1 US dollar = 6.1136 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Ian Geoghegan)