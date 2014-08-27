Ebola travel bans threaten Ivory Coast cocoa crop forecasts

* Deadly disease has hit neighbours Guinea and Liberia
* Companies implementing restrictions, others contemplating
* Traders worry outbreak could cause farmers to flee
By Ange Aboa
ABIDJAN, Aug 27 International cocoa exporters in
Ivory Coast are restricting staff movements due to the worsening
Ebola outbreak on the top grower's western borders, risking
leaving traders and exporters without accurate output forecasts
for the upcoming season.
Ivory Coast produced nearly 1.45 million tonnes of cocoa
last season, according to International Cocoa Organization
estimates, almost 37 percent of world supply. Crop forecasts by
experts who visit farms to count pods are closely watched by the
market ahead of the main harvest that starts in October.
Traders said there are also concerns there could be an
exodus of farmers if the disease spreads to the growing regions
in the west of the country.
The epidemic in West Africa - the worst since the disease
was first discovered in 1976 - has killed at least 1,427 people
since it was first identified in March in Guinea, Ivory Coast's
northwestern neighbour.
It has since crossed into Sierra Leone and Liberia, which is
separated from some of Ivory Coast's most productive growing
regions by the Cavally River. Nigeria has also recorded a
handful of deaths due to the illness.
The Ivorian government closed its land borders with Guinea
and Liberia on Friday.
"Our senior management took the decision to not authorise
travel to Ivory Coast due to the Ebola risk," said the head of
the pod counting unit for a European trading company with
operations in Ivory Coast.
Pod counting, where statisticians travel through growing
areas and monitor crop development, is the principle tool used
by exporters to estimate the size of an upcoming harvest.
Ivory Coast's main crop harvest opens in October, and all
seven of the exporters contacted by Reuters said they had called
off their pod counting trips planned for August and September.
Already this month, concerns over the disease's spread led
Barry Callebaut, the world's biggest chocolate maker,
to cancel an annual meeting of managers that was due to take
place in Ivory Coast.
Officials from companies told Reuters that some Ivory
Coast-based exporters have already implemented travel
restrictions on employees working in the country, while others
are also contemplating such measures.
"I received an email from our management in the U.S. banning
travel to the west beyond Daloa due to Ebola," said an employee
of an Abidjan-based exporter, referring to the town that serves
as Ivory Coast's western cocoa hub.
PANIC IN THE WEST
While there have been no confirmed cases of Ebola in Ivory
Coast, fear of the deadly virus - transmitted through contact
with body fluids - has already gripped the country's western
cocoa belt.
"Everybody is watching Ivory Coast and what's happening
there, because that would be a big problem if people abandon
their farms," a London-based trader said.
"I don't think anybody has a contingency plan. The
contingency plan was buying terminal cocoa but there's not a lot
around, in Europe there's maybe 60,000 tonnes available," he
said.
The cocoa market is already tight, with futures up by nearly
a fifth this year as speculators bet on a global deficit in
2014/15. ICE December cocoa hit a more than three-year
high of $3,300 per tonne on Wednesday.
"If even one zone is affected, it would be a catastrophe for
cocoa," said an exporter based in San Pedro, Ivory Coast's
second port city. "If it's the west, we risk losing at least
300,000 tonnes of cocoa this season."
Sierra Leone and Liberia have both introduced quarantine
zones, sealing off some areas affected by the disease in an
effort to stop it spreading. Farmers and merchants in Ivory
Coast told Reuters they would flee rather than become trapped by
a quarantine.
"We know that even if one single case is declared here, the
government is capable of placing all of us under quarantine,"
Moussa Kante, a merchant based in the town of Duekoue, told
Reuters. "We're all ready to leave if we hear of a case."
(Additional reporting by Sarah McFarlane in London; Writing by
Joe Bavier; Editing by Michael Urquhart)