UPDATE 1-Tackling Ebola outbreak in remote Congo presents huge challenge - WHO

* Ebola outbreak includes 18 suspected, 2 confirmed cases
* Cases centred in extremely remote northeastern province
* Risk is high nationally, but low globally, WHO says
* Logistics of controlling outbreak highly complex
By Kate Kelland, Health and Science Correspondent
LONDON, May 18 An Ebola outbreak affecting up to
20 people in an extremely remote area in the Democratic Republic
of Congo presents a high risk at a national level, the World
Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday.
In an update on an outbreak that officials believe began in
late April, the United Nations health agency said there were
two confirmed and 18 suspected cases of Ebola infection.
Three people have died among the suspected and confirmed
cases, including a 39-year-old man thought to be the first, or
so-called "index" case.
Peter Salama, the WHO's executive director for health
emergencies, said the agency's risk assessment on the outbreak
was that it is high at a national level, medium at African
regional level and low at global level.
However, he added: "We cannot underestimate the logistic and
practical challenges associated with this response in a very
remote and insecure part of the country.
"As of now, we do not know the full extent of the outbreak,
and as we deploy teams over the next few weeks, we will begin to
understand... exactly what we're dealing with," Salama told
reporters on a telephone briefing.
He said the immediate priority would be to trace the around
400 recorded contacts of the suspected and confirmed cases.
This latest Ebola outbreak is Congo's eighth, the most of
any country. The deadly hemorrhagic fever was first detected in
its dense tropical forests in 1976 and named after the nearby
river Ebola.
The WHO said the outbreak is centred in the Likati Health
Zone in the remote province of Bas-Uele in northeastern Congo
near the border with Central African Republic.
Salama described the area, which is around 1400 kilometres
from the capital Kinshasa, as isolated and hard-to-reach, with
virtually no functioning telecommunications and few paved roads.
Asked about the potential for using an experimental vaccine,
Salama said the logistics were "complex" but that the WHO was
working with Congo's government and regulatory authorities.
The vaccine, known as rVSV-ZEBOV and developed by Merck
, is not yet licensed but was shown to be highly
protective against Ebola in clinical trials published last
December.
To use the vaccine, Salama said the WHO would need a
fully-approved protocol signed off by regulators, the government
and ethics committees, as well as the logistics in place to gain
informed consent from all those offered it and to transport and
store it at the required minus 80 degrees Celsius.
"In an area without telecommunications, without road access,
without large-scale electrification, this is going to be an
enormous challenge," he said.
"But we are committed to working with... partner agencies to
implement a vaccination campaign if the (Congo) government gives
us a green light."
The three deaths so far are the "index" case - the man who
fell sick and sought medical care on April 22 - a motorcycle
rider who took him to hospital, and another person who cared for
him en route.
(Editing by Pritha Sarkar)