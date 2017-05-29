UPDATE 2-Congo approves use of Ebola vaccination to fight outbreak

(Adds WHO spokesman on conditions of deployment, paragraphs
6-7, adds byline)
By Aaron Ross
KINSHASA May 29 Democratic Republic of Congo's
health ministry has approved the use of a new Ebola vaccine to
counter an outbreak in its northeast that has killed four
people, a spokesman said on Monday.
"The non-objection was given. Now there's a Medecins Sans
Frontieres team that is arriving (in Congo) today to validate
the protocol with the technical teams," Jonathan Simba, a health
ministry spokesman, said by telephone.
The vaccine, known as rVSV-ZEBOV and developed by Merck
, is not yet licensed but was shown to be highly
protective against Ebola in clinical trials published last
December.
As of Friday, Congo had registered 52 total suspected cases,
including two that have been confirmed, the World Health
Organization (WHO) spokesman in Congo, Eugene Kabambi, said by
telephone, adding that the situation appeared to be under
control.
Simba said that the details of the vaccination campaign
would be announced after a meeting of the health ministry and
its partners.
WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic said in Geneva that
vaccination would be deployed "should an EVD (Ebola virus
disease) laboratory confirmed case be identified outside already
defined chains of transmission".
In that case, it would be offered "to contacts and contacts
of contacts of a confirmed EVD case, including health care
workers and field laboratory Workers", Jasarevic said.
A vaccination campaign would present logistical challenges
in Congo's isolated northeastern forests, including transporting
and storing the vaccine in special containers at the required
minus 80 degrees Celsius.
(Additional reporting by Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva; Editing
by Tim Cocks and Andrew Bolton)