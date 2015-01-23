After Ebola, flu and drug resistance top pandemic threats

* Disease outbreaks high on Davos agenda after Ebola
* Calls for better detective system to spot threats
* Focus on individual diseases like AIDS, TB questioned
By Ben Hirschler
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 23 The worst-ever Ebola
epidemic is waning, but after ravaging three West African
nations and spreading fear from Dallas to Madrid, it has
hammered home the message that the world needs a better
detective system for emerging diseases.
Risks posed by pandemic threats such as deadly strains of
flu and drug-resistant superbugs have shot up the agenda of
global security issues at this year's World Economic Forum in
Davos as politicians and scientists grapple with the lessons
from an Ebola outbreak that has killed more than 8,600 people.
One thing is certain: more epidemics are coming and dense
urban living, coupled with modern travel, will accelerate future
infectious disease outbreaks.
"Viruses do not need visas to get across borders," said
World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Margaret Chan,
who admitted the international response in future needed to be
much better co-ordinated.
Her own organisation has been criticised for failing to move
faster to tackle Ebola and has acknowledged that it lacked the
staff and tools to fight the epidemic adequately early on.
Part of that is down to a failure to learn from the past.
After the 2009 H1N1 swine flu pandemic, a WHO review
committee called for an internationally-funded "global public
health reserve workforce" to be set up, as well as a contingency
fund for emergencies and revamped research.
The plea was ignored at the time, but it is finally getting
attention.
"The whole world needs a new early-warning system for these
diseases," said Alpha Conde, the president of Guinea - where
Ebola went undetected for three months in early 2014.
It is not the first time a disease has been able to fester
under the radar in Africa. HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, was
missed for decades before finally bursting onto the world stage
after it took hold in the United States.
In recent years, however, public fears about infections have
ebbed, especially after the flu pandemic of six years ago turned
out to be mild. Unfortunately, there is no guarantee that
humankind will be as lucky next time.
Asked to list the top infectious disease threats for the
years ahead, Tom Frieden, director of the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control, said: "I think we'd all start with flu."
But another big danger is the emergence of drug resistance
to bacteria which causes diseases from tuberculosis to
gonorrhoea, as well as resistance to parasites like malaria.
"Drug resistance has to be put into the same category as the
emerging infectious diseases. In my view, it will be the most
important emerging infectious disease in the 21st century," said
Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust medical charity.
SCIENTIFIC PLANNING
Being prepared for such future threats requires not only
improving healthcare systems in the developing world, from city
hospitals to village clinics, but also more forward thinking by
scientists and drug companies.
"If we had been ready with protocols for testing new
experimental drugs and vaccines when the Ebola epidemic started,
we could have had a bigger impact," said Peter Piot, one of the
scientists who first identified the virus almost 40 years ago.
Despite an unprecedented scramble, clinical trials testing
vaccines from GlaxoSmithKline and others in Africa are
only now getting under way, just as the number of new cases
drops sharply.
One other question that needs answering is whether it is
time to switch the focus from individual diseases - such as
AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria - to improving countries'
healthcare systems as a whole.
There is little doubt that Ebola would not have taken hold
on the scale it did in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea if the
health systems in those countries had been stronger.
"We often talk about a disease-specific approach to the way
we build systems," said the WHO's Chan. "No country in the world
can afford to have a health system for HIV, a health system for
TB, one for maternal and child health, and one for public health
... we need an integrated approach."
