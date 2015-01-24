Liberia Ebola vaccine trial "challenging" as cases tumble

* Liberia has just five confirmed Ebola cases today
* Spells problems for planned clinical trial
* 27,000 at-risk people sought to take part in trial
By Ben Hirschler
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 24 A steep fall in Ebola
cases in Liberia will make it hard to prove whether experimental
vaccines work in a major clinical trial about to start in the
country, the head of the U.S. National Institutes of Health
(NIH) said on Saturday.
The NIH might have to move some testing to neighbouring
Sierra Leone, while regulators could end up approving Ebola
shots based on efficacy data from animal tests backed by only
limited human evidence, Francis Collins told Reuters.
Liberia, once the epicentre of West Africa's deadly Ebola
epidemic, has just five remaining confirmed cases of the
disease, a senior health official has said.
The sharp decrease in cases is clearly good news, but it
poses a problem for scientists from the NIH, GlaxoSmithKline
and Merck, who want to enrol 27,000 people at
risk of infection in the pivotal Phase III Liberian study.
"It's going to be a hard trial," Collins said on the
sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. "It's possible
we may have to move some of the effort to Sierra Leone, which is
unfortunately in not quite such a good position as Liberia."
The big Liberian trial, the first of several planned for
West Africa, aims to enroll at-risk people such as healthcare
staff, family members and burial workers. It will test a GSK
vaccine, a rival one from Merck and NewLink, and a
placebo.
"It may, at this point, be hard to find 27,000 people at
risk," Collins said. "It is going to be challenging."
Nonetheless, vaccines could still be submitted to regulators
using efficacy data from non-human primate experiments, plus
proof of safety and immune system response in humans.
"That is the default and certainly the FDA (U.S. Food and
Drug Administration) has that particular pathway available. If
it is not possible to get the rigorous human data, it is still
possible a vaccine could be approved," Collins said.
Healthcare experts meeting in Davos this week have stressed
the need to keep up the fight against Ebola until there are zero
cases in West Africa, where more than 8,600 people have died
from the disease.
Jeremy Farrar, director of Britain's Wellcome Trust health
charity, said vaccines and drugs were still needed for the
current epidemic and to fight future ones.
Johnson & Johnson, working with Bavarian Nordic
, also has an Ebola vaccine in earlier-stage clinical
tests.
(Editing by Gareth Jones)