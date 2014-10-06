版本:
U.S. Ebola patient now receiving experimental drug: hospital

Oct 6 The first Ebola patient diagnosed in the United States is now receiving an experimental drug for the disease, a spokeswoman for Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas said on Monday.

The drug, called brincidofovir, was developed by Chimerix Inc.

The patient, Thomas Eric Duncan, remains in critical but stable condition, the hospital said. (Reporting by Michele Gershberg; Editing by James Dalgleish)
