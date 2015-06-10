Ghana halts Ebola vaccine trial due to community protests

ACCRA, June 10 Ghana has halted a plan to test
two Ebola vaccines in an eastern town after legislators backed
local protests against the trials sparked by fears of
contamination, officials said on Wednesday.
The country's Food and Drugs Authority said it had begun
enlisting volunteers in Hohoe in the Volta region to be injected
with drugs made by Johnson & Johnson and Bavarian Nordic
as part of a global Ebola vaccine drive.
Youth leaders threatened to boycott the programme. "We don't
want to be guinea pigs," one local leader told Reuters.
Ebola has killed more than 11,000 people in Guinea, Sierra
Leone and Liberia since it began more than a year ago but new
cases have declined sharply. Ghana has yet to record a case.
"The (health) minister has suspended the trials indefinitely
because the people said they don't want it," Health Ministry
spokesman Tony Goodman said. The worst-hit countries have
completed first trials of an experimental vaccine.
On Wednesday, parliament ordered the trials suspended and
summoned the health minister to appear next week on the matter,
senior parliamentary official Ebenezer Dzietror told Reuters.
