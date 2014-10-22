GSK sees first Ebola vaccine doses ready late this year

LONDON Oct 22 GlaxoSmithKline expects
to have the first doses of its Ebola vaccine ready late this
year and is looking to work with the rest of the pharmaceutical
industry to scale up production.
"I fully anticipate that the initial supply should be
available before the year end," Chief Executive Andrew Witty
told reporters on Wednesday after reporting quarterly results.
"It will give WHO (World Health Organization) and other
agencies a useful tool," he said, adding that the GSK product
was likely to be the first vaccine to be deployed.
Johnson & Johnson, which is also developing an Ebola
vaccine, said earlier that drugmakers were exploring ways to
work together to make millions of vaccine doses available in
2015.
GSK said such collaboration was essential to remove
potential bottlenecks in the production and supply process.
"This situation requires new ways of working and thinking," he
said.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler and editing by Kate Kelland)