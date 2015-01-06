Trials of untested Ebola drugs begin in West Africa

| MONROVIA
MONROVIA Jan 6 Medical charities say they have
started trials of untested drug treatments on Ebola patients in
Liberia and Guinea for the first time in an effort to control an
epidemic that has killed more than 8,000 people in the region.
The World Health Organization gave its approval for the use
of experimental drugs on West African Ebola patients in August,
but it has taken months to organise trials and get limited
supplies of the drugs to the affected countries.
Medecins Sans Frontieres said on Tuesday it began giving
brincidofovir, developed by North Carolina-based Chimerix Inc
, to consenting confirmed Ebola patients this month at
the ELWA 3 centre in Monrovia, the capital of Liberia.
Dr. Jake Dunning from Oxford University, which is leading
the trials, said the antiviral drug has been effective in
laboratory tests against Ebola-infected cells.
"What we don't know yet is if it will be effective against
Ebola in humans. This is why we must do a trial," he said.
In Guinea, where the haemorrhagic fever first emerged deep
in the jungle more than a year ago, trials of an experimental
Japanese drug have begun in two Ebola treatment centres -
Gueckedou and Nzerekore.
The drug Avigan, or favipiravir - developed by Toyama
Chemical, a subsidiary of Japan's Fujifilm - was
created as a flu treatment. It was administered to a Cuban
doctor in a Swiss hospital in December after he contracted the
virus in Sierra Leone. He survived.
Johnson & Johnson announced the start of clinical
tests with a third experimental vaccine earlier on Tuesday .
Volunteers from Britain and Switzerland have already been
given trial Ebola vaccines intended to immunise them against the
virus, while experimental treatments have sometimes been offered
to Ebola-stricken healthcare workers.
Isabelle Defourny, with medical charity the Alliance for
International Medical Action operating the Nzerekore centre,
said she hoped the treatment would help push death rates down
from their current level around 60 percent.
"The high mortality rate is tragic for the populations and
makes it even harder to contain the epidemic because the
patients, in the absence of effective treatments, are
understandably reticent about coming to centres," she said.
Ebola, thought to have jumped to humans via an infected
fruit bat last year, causes vomiting and diarrhoea as well as
bleeding from the eyes and ears in the late stages.
The first results for brincidofovir are expected in February
and for favipiravir in late March. It was not immediately clear
when drug trials would begin in Sierra Leone, the country with
the highest number of cases.
(Reporting by James Harding Giahyue; Writing by Emma Farge in
Dakar; Editing by Ben Hirschler and Sam Wilkin)