Hershey says U.S. cocoa stocks will last 'well into next year'

NEW YORK Oct 17 U.S. chocolate manufacturer Hershey said on Friday that current U.S. cocoa stocks are high enough to prevent any disruption to supplies well into 2015, playing down concerns that Ebola in West Africa could have an impact on the cocoa trade.

Hershey will source cocoa beans from other regions, including Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, and the Dominican Republic if needed, a company spokesman said in an email.

Ivory Coast and Ghana, which together produce more than half of the world's cocoa beans, have not reported any cases of Ebola, which has killed more than 4,500 people in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea. (Reporting By Luc Cohen; Editing by Grant McCool)