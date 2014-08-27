Ebola causing huge damage to W.Africa economies- development bank

* Businessmen leaving, projects being cancelled -AfDB head
* Could shave up to 4 percent off economic growth -Kaberuka
* French government urges Air France to void Freetown flight
* Congo outbreak seems unrelated to W.Africa epidemic - WHO
By Josephus Olu-Mammah and Umaru Fofana
FREETOWN, Aug 27 Ebola is causing enormous
damage to West African economies, draining budgetary resources
and slashing economic growth by up to 4 percent as foreign
businessmen leave and projects are cancelled, the African
Development Bank president said.
As transport companies suspend services, cutting off the
region, governments and economists have warned that the worst
outbreak of the hemorrhagic Ebola fever on record could crush
the fragile economic gains made in Sierra Leone and Liberia
following a decade of civil war in the 1990s.
Air France, the French network of Air France-KLM
said on Wednesday it has suspended its flights to Sierra Leone
following advice from the French government. France did not
recommend suspending flights to Nigeria and Guinea.
"Revenues are down, foreign exchange levels are down,
markets are not functioning, airlines are not coming in,
projects are being cancelled, business people have left - that
is very, very damaging," African Development Bank (AfDB) chief
Donald Kaberuka said in an interview late on Tuesday.
"The numbers I have had vary from one percent to four
percent of GDP. That is a lot in a country with a GDP of US$6
billion," Kaberuka said, when asked to quantify the impact.
Liberia has already said that it would have to lower its
2014 growth forecast, without giving a new one.
Sierra Leone Deputy Minister of Mineral Resources Abdul
Ignosis Koroma also told Reuters that the government would miss
its target of exporting $200 million in diamonds this year
because of the Ebola outbreak, versus $186 million last year.
"There is no way the government can reach this amount since
the districts where diamonds are mined are not Ebola-free,
especially the main diamondiferous region Kono," Koroma said.
Miners, he added, are too afraid to go to alluvial diamonds pits
in the country's Ebola-striken east.
Diamond trade had also been stopped by tough border controls
to curb the spread of the virus, he said.
The AfDB this week donated $60 million towards essential
supplies to help train medical workers and purchase supplies to
fight the outbreak, which has already killed more than 1,400
people, mostly in Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia.
The disease also has a toehold in Africa's most populous
country Nigeria, where it has killed five people, but
authorities there say the outbreak has been contained. Only one
out of 13 confirmed cases is still being treated in isolation in
the commercial capital Lagos.
CONGO OUTBREAK TRACED TO PREGNANT WOMAN
Kaberuka described the health care systems of the affected
countries as "overloaded". He said he hoped the donation would
stop money being diverted away from other programmes such as the
education and agriculture, thereby reducing the long-term damage
from the outbreak.
"We need to begin now to plan what could happen next when
Ebola is beaten," he said.
Echoing comments from regional governments, Kaberuka said
that travel and trade restrictions imposed by airlines, shipping
firms and neighbouring economies was increasing the economic
hardship of the affected countries.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has repeatedly said it
does not recommend travel restrictions on the affected countries
due to Ebola. "I understand the countries which are posing
restrictions...but let us but let us only do so based on medical
evidence and not on political imperatives," said Kaberuka.
Democratic Republic of Congo announced on Sunday it had
detected a separate outbreak of Ebola in its remote northwestern
province of Equateur that had killed at least 13 people. It was
Congo's seventh outbreak since the highly contagious disease -
believed to be carried by bush animals - was first detected
there in 1976.
The WHO said on Wednesday that it was awaiting test results
on samples of hemorrhagic fever from Congo sent to laboratories,
but the outbreak appeared to be unrelated to the West African
outbreak. The first case appeared to be a pregnant woman in the
village of Ikanamongo who died on August 11 after butchering a
bush animal, the WHO said.
It said it had assembled a rapid response team and was ready
to assist Congo if needed.
(Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by Daniel Flynn/Mark Heinrich)