版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 1月 9日 星期五 03:24 BJT

IMF says preparing $150 mln in aid to three main Ebola-hit nations

MONROVIA Jan 8 The International Monetary Fund is preparing $150 million in additional support to Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea, the countries at the heart of the Ebola epidemic, the Fund's representative in Liberia told Reuters on Thursday.

"In Guinea and Sierra Leone, existing Fund financial programs are being augmented to provide more resources to these countries. In Liberia, a one-off disbursement under the Fund's Rapid Credit Facility is being considered," Charles Amo-Yartey told Reuters in an email. (Reporting by James Harding Giahyue; Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐