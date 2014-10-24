Dollar, U.S. stock futures fall on reports of New York Ebola case

TOKYO Oct 24 U.S. stock futures and the dollar fell on Friday after reports that a New York doctor has tested positive for the Ebola virus.

S&P e-mini futures skidded 0.6 percent, while the greenback was down 0.3 percent against the yen to 107.96 after dropping as low as 107.88.

A physician with Doctors Without Borders who returned to New York City from West Africa, has tested positive for Ebola, according to media reports.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano and Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Michael Perry)