J&J Ebola vaccine gets 100 mln euros to speed development

LONDON Jan 16 Johnson & Johnson said on
Friday that newly formed groups supporting work on its
experimental Ebola vaccine would receive 100 million euros ($115
million) from Europe's Innovative Medicines Initiative to speed
development.
The U.S. drugmaker earlier this month announced it had
started clinical trials of its two-injection vaccine, which uses
a booster from Denmark's Bavarian Nordic, making it
the third such product to enter human testing.
J&J has been seeking partners after committing up to $200
million to accelerate its Ebola vaccine programme in October.
The new initiative will see J&J join with institutions
including the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, the
University of Oxford and the Institut National de la Sante et de
la Recherche Medicale to form consortia working on different
aspects of vaccine development.
Europe's Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI) is a
public-private scheme jointly paid for by the European
Commission and the pharmaceuticals industry. The IMI said in
November it would invest 280 million euros in Ebola research,
with the lion's share going to vaccines.
Two other experimental vaccines, one from GlaxoSmithKline
and a rival from NewLink and Merck, are
already in clinical development.
($1 = 0.8636 euros)
