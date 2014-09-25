Sierra Leone quarantines three more districts in fight against Ebola

FREETOWN, Sept 25 Sierra Leone has put three
more districts under indefinite quarantine in a bid to fight
Ebola, President Ernest Bai Koroma said in a statement, which
means five of the country's 14 districts have now been isolated.
The districts include Port Loko and Bombali in the north and
Moyamba in the south, according to a statement Koroma gave late
on Wednesday. They are home to some of the operations of iron
ore miners London Mining and African Minerals.
The move follows a three-day countrywide lockdown at the
weekend that Koroma said had been a success but exposed "areas
of greater challenges".
(Reporting by Umaru Fofana; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by
Sonya Hepinstall)