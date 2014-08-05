Ebola has no impact yet on Marriott -CEO

WASHINGTON Aug 5 Hotel group Marriott
is watching the spread of the Ebola virus in Africa but so far
it has not hit countries where the group operates, CEO Arne
Sorenson said on Tuesday.
"The Ebola issue is not a positive one in terms of travel to
Africa," Sorenson said in response to a question on the
sidelines of the U.S.-Africa Business Forum.
"By and large, it is focused on countries we don't operate
hotels in today and they are not big destinations for the rest
of the world but that's obviously something we'll have to
watch."
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Bill Trott)