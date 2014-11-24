Merck buys rights to NewLink's experimental Ebola vaccine

Nov 24 Merck & Co Inc will buy worldwide
commercial rights to NewLink Genetics Corp's
experimental Ebola vaccine.
Merck will have the right to research, develop, manufacture,
and distribute the vaccine, rVSV-EBOV, as well as any follow-on
products, the companies said in a joint statement.
Financial details were not disclosed.
The Public Health Agency of Canada, which originally
developed the vaccine, will retain non-commercial rights to the
drug.
The U.S. National Institutes of Health has announced plans
to start a large late-stage study of the vaccine in early 2015.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Siddharth
Cavale)