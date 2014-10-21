REFILE-MSF aims to start drug trials in Ebola clinics next month

(Refiles to fix typo in first paragraph.)
* MSF says priority will be treatments already available
* Hopes trials can begin in November
* MSF would not approve use of placebo in drug trials
* Women and children should be included in tests
By Daniel Flynn
DAKAR, Oct 21 The medical charity Medecins Sans
Frontieres (MSF) intends to start trials of experimental Ebola
drugs in its treatment centres in West Africa next month, as it
steps up measures to tackle the worst outbreak of the disease on
record.
Bertrand Draguez, medical director of MSF Belgium, said
academics and the World Health Organization (WHO) were currently
assessing which drugs to include in the tests. Meanwhile, a team
of experts in West Africa was assessing which treatments should
be tested in which MSF clinic, he said.
Ebola is known to have killed more than 4,500 people in
Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea. But with at least half the
cases going unreported and with an estimated 70 percent fatality
rate, the true toll may be more than 12,000, aid workers say.
With cases also recorded in the United States and Spain, the
outbreak has prompted pharmaceutical companies to fast-track
trials of drugs to treat Ebola and vaccines to stop its spread.
The WHO said on Tuesday that tens of thousands of people in
West Africa should begin getting experimental Ebola vaccines by
January, chief among them drugs from GlaxoSmithKline and
NewLink Genetics.
Successful vaccines would prevent people from getting Ebola.
The MSF trials will test treatments for people who already have
the disease.
"It is the first time MSF will be involved in experimental
research," Draguez said. "But it's an unprecedented outbreak and
all actors need to be flexible ... We are one of the few
providing care to patients and to do these trials you need
patients."
Draguez said priority would be given to pharmaceuticals that
are already available - so called 'off-label' drugs that were
approved for use on other diseases but that may have a
beneficial effect on Ebola.
"To start the trials, I hope we are talking about weeks,"
Draguez said. "I hope it will be around the end of November."
TURN NO ONE DOWN
Draguez said MSF wanted to avoid having to turn down any
patient who wanted to be involved in the trials because of the
lack of availability of drugs.
He said that while there were good supplies of Avigan, or
favipiravir, originally developed by Japan's Fujifilm
to treat flu, and Chimerix's Brincidofovir, the ZMapp
treatment developed by Mapp Biopharmaceutical was scarcer. A
fourth treatment, TKM-Ebola, is being developed by Tekmira
.
Before trials start, MSF will send a team to meet with
community leaders to seek their approval. Local resistance
dogged early efforts to tackle the outbreak after it was
detected in March deep in the forests of southeastern Guinea.
MSF staff will also seek individual consent from patients.
Draguez said MSF staff would monitor the results themselves,
given the high-risk conditions inside Ebola treatment units.
The trials are likely to be spread over MSF's six centres in
the three countries, with each site testing different drugs.
Exact timing will depend on expected patient numbers, to avoid
overburdening staff and disturbing the quality of care.
Some of the procedures of clinical trials will have to be
abandoned, Draguez said. MSF wants to avoid committing staff to
heavy monitoring of patients, including blood samples.
"For us, it is also not acceptable to have a placebo,
because we don't want patients asking 'why not me and why this
person?'"
Instead of randomised testing, Draguez said patients would
be accepted for the trials sequentially as they arrived at
clinics, with women and children included.
"MSF retains the right to veto this and say we will not go
for this trial," Draguez said.
(Reporting by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Larry King)