Illumina teams with U.S. government, researchers to sequence Ebola

CHICAGO Nov 19 Gene sequencing equipment maker
Illumina has teamed up with the U.S. government and
academic researchers at the Broad Institute in Boston to train
scientists in West Africa to improve tracking of how the Ebola
virus is mutating in hopes of fighting it more effectively.
The public-private partnership, announced on Wednesday, is
designed to extend research on how the Ebola virus is mutating
in real time as it spreads among populations in West Africa.
Scientists need the information to develop new diagnostics,
drugs and vaccines to fight the outbreak.
Sequencing and patient monitoring facilities will be created
first in Liberia, Nigeria, Senegal, and Sierra Leone, and over
the longer term in other West African countries, the groups said
in a statement. These centers will serve as hubs for the
deployment of mobile laboratories to remote districts where
large-scale capacity is not available.
Illumina, the U.S. Agency for International Development and
researchers at the Broad Institute of Harvard University and the
Massachusetts Institute of Technology will train and equip the
facilities with state-of-the-art genome sequencing technology.
The value of Illumina's investment was not disclosed.
Scientists have expressed frustration that they are unable
to gain access to blood samples from Ebola patients needed for
this kind of research.
A team of researchers led by Pardis Sabeti from the Broad
Institute has been working with collaborators in Nigeria,
Senegal and Sierra Leone for several years, training them to use
sequencing and diagnostic technology. In August, Sabeti and
colleagues published a study in the journal Science of some of
the earliest cases in Sierra Leone. It suggested that the virus
is mutating quickly and in ways that could affect current
diagnostics and future vaccines and treatments.
The new pact will allow researchers to do similar work in
Liberia, the country hit hardest by the outbreak.
Professor Christian Happi of Redeemer's University
in Nigeria and Professor Daouda Ndiaye of Université Cheikh Anta
Diop in Senegal will be the first to receive the Illumnina's
MiSeqdesktop sequencers, followed by labs in Liberia and Sierra
Leone. Happi's lab is set to sequence the 20 confirmed and
suspected cases from the Nigerian outbreak that was declared
ended on Oct. 20.
