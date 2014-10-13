版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 13日 星期一 22:58 BJT

Human testing begins on NewLink Genetics' Ebola vaccine

Oct 13 Human testing of an experimental Ebola vaccine developed by the Canadian health agency and licensed to NewLink Genetics Corp has begun, Canadian health minister Rona Ambrose said.

The early-stage trial will test the vaccine, VSV-EBOV, on a small group of people to determine whether the vaccine is safe and the appropriate dose necessary to provide immunity, she added.

Results of the study are expected in December. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐