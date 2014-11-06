Tekmira to produce Ebola treatment for U.S. Defense

Nov 6 Canada's Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corp has agreed to make 500 courses of its experimental treatment for Ebola for the U.S. Department of Defense, the company said on Thursday.

The treatment targets the Ebola-Guinea virus variant, which is responsible for the worst outbreak on record that has hit hardest in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg and Bangalore newsroom)