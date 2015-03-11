Trial of Tekmira's TKM-Ebola treatment starts in Sierra Leone

BRIEF-Techtarget qtrly loss per share $0.00
* Qtrly loss per share $0.00; qtrly revenue $23.7 million versus $25 million last year Source text: [http://bit.ly/2plj0i4]
LONDON, March 11 A clinical trial of Tekmira's experimental drug TKM-Ebola-Guinea will start on Wednesday in Sierra Leone, Britain's Wellcome Trust global health charity said.
The drug, a so-called "synthetic small interfering RNA (siRNA) therapeutic", is designed specifically to target the strain of Ebola virus causing a vast epidemic centred mainly in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.
An earlier version of the TKM-Ebola drug -- targeted at a different strain -- has already been tested in healthy human volunteers.
The efficacy of the Guinea version will now be tested in Ebola patients in a fast-tracked trial funded by Wellcome, with results expected in the second half of this year, the charity said in a statement. (Reporting by Kate Kelland, editing by Ben Hirschler)
NEW YORK, May 10 European and emerging markets equities are more attractive than U.S. equities, and volatility in stock markets is "insanely low," influential investor and head of DoubleLine Capital Jeffrey Gundlach told Reuters on Wednesday. Gundlach, who oversees more than $100 billion at DoubleLine, and is known as the "Bond King" on Wall Street, said Europe and emerging markets are "significantly cheaper" on a cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio and price-to-book basis.
* Immunomedics announces third quarter fiscal 2017 results and clinical program developments