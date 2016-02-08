UPDATE 2-Lives at risk unless WHO reforms, U.N. report says

* May be last chance to ensure WHO is 'empowered'
* Zika has renewed scrutiny on agency after Ebola outbreak
* Spokeswoman says WHO acknowledges failings, will reform
By Kate Kelland, Health and Science Correspondent
LONDON, Feb 8 The World Health Organization
needs urgent reform to boost its ability to respond to crises,
and failure to act now could cost thousands of lives, according
to an advance copy of a high-level U.N. report.
The report, entitled "Protecting Humanity from Future Health
Crises", is the latest in a series of reviews by global health
experts which have been sharply critical of the WHO's response
to the devastating Ebola epidemic in West Africa.
"This may be the last opportunity to ensure the WHO is
empowered" to build an effective emergency response capacity,
warned an advance, unedited copy of the report by a U.N. panel,
made available online over the weekend in a link on the United
Nations' daily Journal website.
"The high risk of major health crises is widely
underestimated and ... the world's preparedness and capacity to
respond is woefully insufficient," said the panel, convened in
the wake of the Ebola crisis.
"If the WHO does not successfully reform, the next major
pandemic will cause thousands of otherwise preventable deaths."
With all eyes now focused on the response to the
mosquito-borne Zika virus, which has been reported in 33
countries with a possible but not proven link to birth defects,
the WHO finds itself under even greater scrutiny.
WHO chiefs have previously promised to act swiftly on
reforming the agency's emergency responses.
A WHO spokeswoman in Geneva told Reuters the organization
"is fully committed to urgently reforming our emergency work to
address all emergency health risks and events in a predictable,
capable, dependable, flexible and accountable manner".
She referred specifically to the description of global
preparedness as woefully insufficient, saying previous reports
had drawn the same conclusion and the "WHO acknowledges this".
The spokeswoman added that the Zika virus outbreak spreading
from Brazil has "catalysed immediate action" within the WHO to
work together as one organization.
It was not immediately clear when the U.N. panel's final
report would be published.
EMERGENCY CENTRE
The Ebola outbreak, which began in Guinea and spread from
there to infect thousands across Liberia and Sierra Leone,
killed more than 11,300 people.
The U.N. panel's key recommendation was for the WHO to build
a new Centre for Emergency Preparedness and Response, which
"must have real command and control capability, access to
specialised human and operational resources to execute a health
response".
It also said all countries must meet the full obligations of
international health regulations which, among other things, set
rules on how and when to report disease outbreaks.
Jeremy Farrar, director of the Wellcome Trust global health
charity, agreed with the panel's recommendation for the creation
of a new centre, which he said must be "strong and independent".
"Epidemic and pandemic diseases are among the greatest of
all threats to human health and security, against which we have
for too long done too little to prepare," he said.
"After four inquiries into the preventable tragedy of Ebola,
there is now a strong consensus about what must be done. The
WHO's leadership and member states must make 2016 the year of
decision and act now."
The U.N. panel said it was "convinced that there is no
substitute for having a single global health leader" and that
"the World Health Organization should become this leader".
But failure by the WHO to reform, it said, "may necessitate
consideration of alternate U.N. institutional response
mechanisms".
It added that too often, "global panic about epidemics has
been followed by complacency and inaction". It cited as an
example a review of global preparedness drawn up after the 2009
H1N1 flu pandemic, whose recommendations were mostly not
addressed.
"Had they been implemented, thousands of lives could have
been saved in West Africa," it said, referring to Ebola.
