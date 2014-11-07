RPT-West Africa's Ebola epidemic leads to US protective gear backlog

(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Yasmeen Abutaleb
NEW YORK Nov 7 A surge of orders for gear to
protect against Ebola is leading to backlogs through January for
some U.S. customers, as demand expands beyond hospitals to
firefighters and others, manufacturers and healthcare workers
said.
Requests for bodily fluid-resistant gowns, shoe covers and
face shields have jumped since the first case of the virus was
diagnosed in the United States in late September and as Ebola
has ravaged three West African countries..
The shortage has forced firefighters to improvise when
responding to a potential Ebola patient by using existing,
standard gear, putting them further at risk, officials said.
In the fight against the outbreak at its West African
source, doctors and nurses have not seen gear shortages,
according to officials with the World Health Organization (WHO),
Doctors Without Borders and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control
and Prevention. But word of the exceptionally high demand has
prompted concern that future orders might not be filled,
officials said.
While manufacturers such as DuPont and Lakeland
Industries Inc have increased production capacity, some
are unable to keep up.
DuPont has more than tripled its production, first to
address the "unprecedented level of demand" in Liberia, Sierra
Leone and Guinea, DuPont spokeswoman Sandra James said by email.
The Wilmington, Delaware-based company has also received orders
from other countries, particularly the United States, she said.
"Even with the significant capacity increases we have
already made, demand is now exceeding our supply," she said.
DuPont is prioritizing orders for people in direct contact
with patients in West Africa.
Most orders are from the WHO, Doctors Without Borders and
the CDC, for healthcare workers on the ground in West Africa,
said James, who would not give specific numbers.
The disease has killed more than 4,800 people, all but a
handful in West Africa, since it emerged in March.
Lakeland Industries is on track to double its production by
January to meet Ebola-related orders of about 1 million
protective suits, plus hoods, foot coverings and gloves, the New
York area-based company said. Company spokesman Jordan Darrow
would not comment on any backlog.
In the United States, only four people had been diagnosed
with Ebola beginning on Sept. 30 and one has died. But there
have been dozens of scares, and firefighters, paramedics and
other first responders must prepare for each case as if it were
real.
Ebola can only be caught via the bodily fluids of someone
with its symptoms. The virus - which can cause fever, vomiting,
diarrhea and bleeding - is not airborne.
The International Association of Fire Fighters lobbying
group has asked President Barack Obama to allocate more money
for fire departments to train and equip first responders and to
urge manufacturers to increase production of the gear.
Fire departments nationwide are ordering enough gear for all
staff who could be exposed to Ebola instead of keeping a few
suits available, said association official Patrick Morrison.
While they wait for orders to be filled, first responders
are using existing equipment, including standard suits and
gloves. But they worry that, unlike gear designed for Ebola, it
may not protect them. The gear on hand also cannot be
disinfected and reused, raising costs, Morrison said in a phone
interview.
Orders for protective gear have also surged on eBay, likely
including purchases from fearful, ordinary consumers, according
to Aron Hsiao, a consultant at e-commerce market trend analyst
Terapeak. Before Ebola arrived on U.S. soil, gear sales on eBay
totaled less than $50,000 per month. The figure has since
climbed to $250,000 a month.
(Reporting By Yasmeen Abutaleb; Editing by Michele Gershberg
and Jonathan Oatis)