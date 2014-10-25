UPDATE 1-U.S. FDA issues emergency authorization for two new Ebola tests

By Yasmeen Abutaleb
NEW YORK Oct 25 Federal health regulators
granted emergency authorization on Saturday for two new tests
made by BioFire Defense that detect Ebola in humans,
highlighting new steps by the government to prevent a severe
outbreak in the United States.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has been working
closely with Salt Lake City-based BioFire, a subsidiary of
medical diagnostics maker BioMerieux, to obtain the
necessary performance data to allow for the authorizations, the
federal agency said in a news release.
BioFire's tests can detect Ebola in a blood or urine sample
in one hour, compared with the 24 to 48 hours current tests take
to deliver results, said Matt Scullion, vice president of sales
and marketing for BioFire Defense.
The test can also be performed in a hospital with BioFire
lab equipment, whereas current tests need to be sent to
specialized labs.
"We have managed to come up with a system that has automated
all of the traditional steps that you'd go through to set up a
test like this," Scullion said. "All the hospitals already using
our systems can begin testing patients."
More than 300 U.S. hospitals have BioFire lab equipment,
Scullion said, including Emory Hospital and Bellevue Hospital,
where Dr. Craig Spencer, who recently returned from treating
Ebola patients in West Africa, is currently being treated for
the disease.
"We understand the importance of quickly diagnosing Ebola
cases in the U.S. and abroad. FDA is committed to working with
companies in the most expedited manner to increase the
availability of authorized diagnostic tests for Ebola for
emergency use during this epidemic," the agency said.
Under an emergency use authorization, the FDA may allow
unapproved medical products to be used to fight life-threatening
diseases on an emergency basis when there are no approved or
available alternatives.
"Obviously, having more tests authorized for use during this
outbreak is a benefit," said Sharon Yao, an FDA spokeswoman.
"Hospitals can now test human specimens for Ebola in their
facilities and obtain a determination in under two hours."
So far only a handful of people have been diagnosed with
Ebola in the United States, most of them medical workers who
contracted the disease after treating other patients.
All told, nearly 5,000 people have died in the current
outbreak, mostly in the West African nations of Liberia, Guinea
and Sierra Leone.
(Additional reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Frank McGurty
and Franklin Paul)