Second Ebola-infected nurse flew day before she fell ill-US CDC

Oct 15 A second Dallas nurse who became infected
with the Ebola virus while caring for a dying patient took a
Frontier Airlines flight from Cleveland, Ohio, to Dallas-Fort
Worth on Oct. 13, just one day before she reported developing
symptoms of infection, U.S. and airline officials said on
Wednesday.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
and the airline said they are reaching out to all 132 passengers
who were aboard the flight. The CDC said in a statement the
nurse showed no symptoms during the flight, according to crew
members.
The CDC is urging all passengers from the flight to call a
toll-free hotline 1 800-CDC-INFO (1-800-232-4636).
(Reporting by Michele Gershberg and Julie Steenhuysen; Editing
by Jeffrey Benkoe)