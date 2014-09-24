INSIGHT-US hospitals unprepared to handle Ebola waste

(Repeats for additional subscribers)
By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO, Sept 24 U.S. hospitals may be
unprepared to safely dispose of the infectious waste generated
by any Ebola virus disease patient to arrive unannounced in the
country, potentially putting the wider community at risk,
biosafety experts said.
Waste management companies are refusing to haul away the
soiled sheets and virus-spattered protective gear associated
with treating the disease, citing federal guidelines that
require Ebola-related waste to be handled in special
packaging by people with hazardous materials training,
infectious disease and biosafety experts told Reuters.
Many U.S. hospitals are unaware of the regulatory snafu,
which experts say could threaten their ability to treat any
person who develops Ebola in the U.S. after coming from an
infected region. It can take as long as 21 days to develop Ebola
symptoms after exposure.
The issue created problems for Emory University Hospital in
Atlanta, the first institution to care for Ebola patients here.
As Emory was treating two U.S. missionaries who were evacuated
from West Africa in August, their waste hauler, Stericycle
, initially refused to handle it. Stericycle declined
comment.
Ebola symptoms can include copious amounts of vomiting and
diarrhea, and nurses and doctors at Emory donned full hazmat
suits to protect themselves. Bags of waste quickly began to pile
up.
"At its peak, we were up to 40 bags a day of medical waste,
which took a huge tax on our waste management system," Emory's
Dr. Aneesh Mehta told colleagues at a medical meeting earlier
this month.
Emory sent staff to Home Depot to buy as many
32-gallon rubber waste containers with lids that they could get
their hands on. Emory kept the waste in a special containment
area for six days until its Atlanta neighbor, the U.S. Centers
for Disease Control and Prevention, helped broker an agreement
with Stericycle.
While U.S. hospitals may be prepared clinically to care for
a patient with Ebola, Emory's experience shows that logistically
they are far from ready, biosafety experts said.
"Our waste management obstacles and the logistics we had to
put in place were amazing," Patricia Olinger, director of
environmental health and safety at Emory, said in an interview.
NOT IF, BUT WHEN
The worst Ebola outbreak on record is now projected to
infect as many as 20,000 people in West Africa by November,
while U.S. officials have said that number could rise above
550,000 by mid-January without an international intervention to
contain its spread. Experts say it is only a matter of time
before at least some infected patients are diagnosed in U.S.
hospitals, most likely walking into the emergency department
seeking treatment.
Already there have been several scares. As of Sept. 8, as
many as 10 patients have been tested by U.S. hospitals for
suspected Ebola cases, Dr. Barbara Knust, team leader for the
CDC's Ebola response, said at a medical meeting this month. All
tested negative.
The CDC has issued detailed guidelines on how hospitals can
care for such patients, but their recommendations for handling
Ebola waste differs from the U.S. Department of Transportation,
which regulates the transportation of infectious waste.
CDC advises hospitals to place Ebola-infected items in
leak-proof containers and discard them as they would other
biohazards that fall into the category of "regulated medical
waste." According to DOT guidelines, items in this category
can't be in a form that can cause human harm. The DOT classifies
Ebola as a Category A agent, or one that is potentially
life-threatening.
DOT regulations say transporting Category A items requires
special packaging and hazmat training.
CDC spokesman Tom Skinner said the agency isn't aware of any
packaging that is approved for handling Ebola waste.
As a result, conventional waste management contractors
believe they can't legally haul Ebola waste, said Thomas
Metzger, communication director for the National Waste &
Recycling Association trade group.
A TEMPORARY FIX
Part of Emory's solution was to bring in one of the
university's large-capacity sterilizers called an autoclave,
which uses pressurized steam to neutralize infectious agents,
before handing the waste off to its disposal contractor for
incineration.
Few hospitals have the ability to autoclave medical waste
from Ebola patients on site.
"For this reason, it would be very difficult for a hospital
to agree to care for Ebola cases - this desperately needs a
fix," said Dr Jeffrey Duchin, chair of the Infectious Diseases
Society of America's Public Health Committee.
Dr. Gavin Macgregor-Skinner, an expert on public health
preparedness at Pennsylvania State University, said there's "no
way in the world" that U.S. hospitals are ready to treat
patients with highly infectious diseases like Ebola.
"Where they come undone every time is the management of
their liquid and solid waste," said Macgregor-Skinner, who
recently trained healthcare workers in Nigeria on behalf of the
Elizabeth R. Griffin Research Foundation.
Skinner said the CDC is working with DOT to resolve the
issue. He said the CDC views its disposal guidelines as
appropriate, and that they have been proven to prevent infection
in the handling of waste from HIV, hepatitis, and tuberculosis
patients.
Joe Delcambre, a spokesman for DOT's Pipeline and Hazardous
Materials Safety Administration, could not say whether requiring
hospitals to first sterilize Ebola waste would resolve the issue
for waste haulers. He did confirm that DOT is meeting with CDC.
Metzger said his members are also meeting with officials
from the DOT, the CDC and the Environmental Protection Agency to
sort out the issue.
Until the matter is resolved, however, "We're bound by those
regulations," he said.
