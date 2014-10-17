RPT-WRAPUP 3-Obama names Ebola 'czar;' death toll rises in West Africa

(Repeats with no changes to headline or text)
By Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON Oct 17 President Barack Obama
appointed a former White House adviser as U.S. Ebola "czar" on
Friday as the global death toll from the disease that has
ravaged three West African countries rose to more than 4,500.
Amid growing concerns about the spread of the virus in the
United States, authorities said a Texas health worker, who was
not ill but may have had contact with specimens from an Ebola
patient, was quarantined on a cruise ship that departed last
Sunday from the port of Galveston, Texas.
The Carnival Magic, operated by Carnival Corp unit
Carnival Cruise Lines, skipped a planned stop in Cozumel,
Mexico, because of delays getting permission to dock from
Mexican authorities, the cruise line said. The ship was
scheduled to return to Galveston on Sunday.
A Mexican port authority official said the ship was denied
clearance to avoid any possible risk from Ebola. "It is the
first time that this has happened, and it was decided the ship
should not dock as a preventative measure against Ebola," Erce
Barron, port authority director in Quintana Roo, told Reuters.
Obama, facing criticism from some lawmakers over his
administration's handling of efforts to contain the virus,
appointed Ron Klain, a lawyer who previously served as chief of
staff to Vice Presidents Joe Biden and Al Gore, to oversee the
U.S. response to the virus.
Klain's appointment and the cruise ship incident highlighted
anxiety over the threat from Ebola, even though there have been
just three cases diagnosed in the country, all in Dallas. They
were a Liberian, Thomas Eric Duncan, the first person diagnosed
in the United States, and two nurses who were on the team of
health workers caring for him up to his death last week.
The worst-hit countries have been Guinea, Liberia and Sierra
Leone, where Ebola has killed 4,546 since the outbreak of the
hemorrhagic fever began there in March, according to a report on
Friday from the World Health Organization.
That marked a sharp increase from late July, when fewer than
730 people had died from the disease in West Africa. The virus
is spread through direct contact with bodily fluids from an
infected person.
The toll on the worst-hit countries has gone beyond the
illness, because of disruptions to farming and marketing. The
World Food Program said food prices in Guinea, Liberia and
Sierra Leone had risen by an average of 24 percent, forcing some
families to cut back to just one meal a day.
QUICK CRITICISM OF KLAIN
Klain replaces U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC) director Thomas Frieden - who was strongly
criticized for his handling of the situation in Dallas, where
the two nurses contracted the disease from Duncan - as the new
public face of the government's response to Ebola.
Republicans were quick to criticize Klain, who is seen as a
political operative.
"Leave it to President Obama to put a liberal political
activist in charge of the administration's Ebola response,"
Representative John Fleming, a Louisiana medical doctor, said in
a statement. "His so-called Ebola Czar will be someone with no
medical background."
Carnival said the CDC had notified it that a passenger on
the Carnival Magic was a lab supervisor at the hospital and
deemed to be "very low risk."
"The Texas healthcare worker on board continues to show no
symptoms of illness and poses no risk to the guests or crew on
board," Carnival said in a statement later on Friday.
The U.S. State Department said the worker may have processed
samples from Duncan 19 days ago, two days less than the maximum
incubation window for Ebola, according to the CDC. The worker
and a companion voluntarily isolated themselves in their cabin.
The worker did not have direct contact with Duncan but could
have processed his bodily fluids.
SCARES REACH THE PENTAGON
Illustrating the degree of public worry in the United
States, the Pentagon confirmed an Ebola scare on Friday in one
of its parking lots when a women who recently traveled to Africa
vomited after getting off a bus headed to a high-level Marine
Corps ceremony.
Klain was appointed the day after U.S. lawmakers held a
congressional hearing on the administration's handling of Ebola,
with some calling for a ban on travel from West Africa, as other
politicians have in recent weeks.
The White House said on Friday that Obama was willing to
"keep an open mind" about a travel ban, but it was not
currently being considered.
In a sign the disease can be beaten, the World Health
Organization said the West African country of Senegal was now
Ebola-free, although the country was still vulnerable to further
cases.
The CDC has said it is expanding its search for people who
may have been exposed to Amber Vinson - one of the nurses who
treated Duncan - to include passengers on a flight she made to
Cleveland, Ohio in addition to those on her Monday return trip
to Texas. Vinson went to Ohio over the weekend on Frontier
Airlines while running a slight fever.
One of the 48 people who had the earliest contact or
possible contact with Duncan has come out of quarantine after
showing no symptoms for 21 days of monitoring, a Dallas County
official said. The man, who has not been identified, was the
first to get the all-clear.
There is no cure for Ebola. However, U.S. health officials
have asked three advanced biology laboratories to submit plans
for producing the experimental Ebola drug ZMapp. The drug ran
out after it was given to a handful of medical workers who
contracted the disease in West Africa, government and lab
officials said on Friday.
Australian biotech firm CSL Ltd, the world's
second-biggest blood products maker, said, meanwhile, that it
was working on a plasma product to treat Ebola following a
request from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, part of a
growing commercial response to the outbreak.
