U.S. UN Ambassador defends Ebola guidelines; praises airlines

NEW YORK Oct 31 U.S. Ambassador to the United
Nations Samantha Power on Friday defended federal guidelines for
monitoring health workers returning from three Ebola-stricken
West African countries and praised the airlines still flying
there.
"Let me commend Air Brussels, Air France and
Moroccan Airways for keeping their flights going. Those flights
are a lifeline," Powers said at a Reuters Newsmaker event in New
York hours after returning from a four-day trip to Ebola-hit
Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone, with a quick stop to drop her
son off at school.
Power said she was considered at low risk for contracting
the virus because she did enter an Ebola treatment unit in
Liberia, Sierra Leone or Guinea but had her temperature checked
three times before boarding a plane home from Liberia and was
checked again upon arriving at New York's John F. Kennedy
International Airport.
She said she believed current federal guidelines for
returning healthcare workers balanced "the need to respond to
the fears that this has generated" in the United States with the
known science on the disease.
"We believe that when a health worker makes physical contact
with a medical professional here that they can look you over,
ask the questions as only healthcare practitioners know how to
do, that that kind of contact combined with the temperature
checks and check-ins over a 21-day period is sufficient, and
that is a regimen developed on the basis of the science and on
the basis of wanting to be responsive," she said, adding that
health officials are capable of self monitoring.
The 21 days refers to the maximum it can take for Ebola to
develop following contact with the virus.
