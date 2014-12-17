Ebola fears speed changes in U.S. hospital record systems

| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Dec 17 The worst Ebola outbreak on
record, and its spread beyond West Africa, has accelerated
changes in how U.S. hospitals address the threat of infectious
diseases, say health IT companies and industry experts.
After more than five years and a $25 billion investment of
federal money to move U.S. medical records out of paper files
and into computers, doctors say the systems lack analytical
functions, don't allow them to share information with colleagues
in other practices and require too much time to enter data.
They say the limitations are affecting patient care and that
fixing the system will take years.
But the first diagnosis of an Ebola case on U.S. soil in
late September has prompted improvements in some areas of
electronic record-keeping, particularly when it comes to
alerting doctors about patients most vulnerable to a disease
outbreak.
"Ebola has brought it to the forefront," said Judy Hanover,
research director for consulting firm IDC Health Insights. "We
need intelligent, thinking systems that help providers put two
and two together and make decisions."
Software providers such as Cerner Corp have rushed
to add screening questions about travel history and Ebola
symptoms to their systems, based on guidelines from the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
How a patient answers questions can prompt advice on next
steps, such as immediate isolation, or trigger an alert to
notify other hospital staff of risks, said Dr. Brian Anderson,
senior manager of clinical content at software provider
Athenahealth Inc.
Lessons from Ebola are being applied to other public health
threats. Athenahealth analyzes its data to identify patients at
higher risk for infections such as enterovirus D68, a strain
that has led to severe respiratory illness in scores of U.S.
children this year.
For example, it might send email alerts to asthma patients
who are susceptible to becoming ill with the virus, advising
them to be on alert for symptoms. Such data mining can also help
spot regional outbreaks of disease and warn hospitals of what
may lurk around the corner.
"It's an emerging opportunity that Ebola has really brought
to light," Anderson said. "We're actively looking for public
health departments that want this data and want to partner with
us to use it."
Divan Dave, chief executive of OmniMD, said his company is
creating a database of protocols covering more than 80 percent
of the world's diseases, aiming to keep doctors up to date with
the latest medical advances.
INFORMATION HIGHWAY OR TURNPIKE?
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas was widely
criticized for turning away Liberian Thomas Duncan when he first
arrived in the emergency department with a high fever. Two days
later he was confirmed as the first Ebola case detected in the
United States but died after about a week.
The hospital has updated its software to display travel
risks more clearly, including adding a big red box for
highlighting that information.
The Ebola threat has since figured prominently in weekly
phone meetings with software developers about improving use of
electronic records, said a spokesman for the office of the
National Coordinator for Health IT, a role created by the White
House in 2004 to oversee the transition of medical note-taking.
Such improvements are still a far cry from satisfying the
demand for better data-sharing capabilities to help doctors with
routine care.
"We are losing lives, and billions of dollars, by not having
interoperability," said Marc Probst, chief information officer
for Intermountain Healthcare.
His hospital system and a group including Mayo Clinic, Beth
Israel Deaconess Medical Center and software providers Cerner,
Athenahealth, McKesson Corp and Epic this month
announced they will collaborate to develop data-sharing
standards.
Dr. John Halamka, chief information officer at Beth Israel
and a Harvard Medical School professor, has personal experience
with the limits of electronic health records.
When his wife was diagnosed with breast cancer a few years
ago, she was handed a stack of papers and a CD-ROM containing
her X-rays to carry to a hospital in a different network.
"Instead of the information highway, what we have is the
turnpike," Halamka said.
(Editing by Michele Gershberg and Ross Colvin)