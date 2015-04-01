Merck, NewLink Ebola vaccine appears safe, effective in new studies

| NEW YORK, April 1
NEW YORK, April 1 Early-stage trials of an
experimental Ebola vaccine, two in the United States and four in
Africa and Europe, have found that it appears to be safe and
triggered robust production of Ebola-fighting antibodies,
scientists reported on Wednesday.
Since trials cannot ethically expose volunteers to Ebola,
the production of antibodies is a proxy for whether vaccines
could prevent or even treat the disease.
There is currently no vaccine or specific treatment for
Ebola, which has killed over 10,000 people in West Africa since
last spring, according to the World Health Organization. It is
the worst Ebola epidemic in history, but finally appears to be
abating.
The trials all tested a vaccine called VSV-ZEBOV, which was
developed at the Public Health Agency of Canada and licensed to
NewLink Genetics Corp and then to Merck & Co Inc
. It consists of a cattle virus called rVSV that has been
engineered to carry Ebola genes, which produce proteins meant to
trigger production of anti-Ebola antibodies.
According to separate teams of scientists, that is what
happened, two papers in the New England Journal of Medicine
reported.
In the U.S. trials, conducted independently but
cooperatively at the National Institutes of Health and the
Walter Reed Army Institute of Research starting last October, 52
healthy adult volunteers received single injections of saline or
either of two doses of vaccine.
The most common side effects were mild, such as pain at the
injection site and short-lived fever. All 40 participants who
received vaccine produced anti-Ebola antibodies within 28 days,
with most responding sooner.
The higher dose triggered triple the antibody response of
the lower dose. The "robust" response to a single dose "could be
particularly useful in outbreak interventions," said Walter
Reed's Col. Stephen Thomas, senior author of the U.S. paper.
The higher dose is being tested in a larger trial in
Liberia. Partly through that trial, both VSV-ZEBOV and an
experimental vaccine from GlaxoSmithKline PLC called
cAd3-EBOZ "appear to be safe," NIH announced last week.
The other studies were similarly encouraging.
In coordinated trials in Germany, Switzerland, Gabon and
Kenya, 158 healthy volunteers received a placebo or any of five
dose-levels of VSV-ZEBOV vaccine.
Although the Geneva study was temporarily halted last year
after 11 of 51 participants developed arthritis, overall there
were "no serious vaccine-related adverse events," the
researchers reported. All 150 people who received vaccine
developed antibodies to Ebola with higher responses to higher
doses.
